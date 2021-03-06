Ross County v Kilmarnock

Follow live coverage from 13:30 GMT
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Follow live coverage from 13:30 GMT
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|31
|27
|4
|0
|74
|9
|65
|85
|2
|Celtic
|31
|20
|7
|4
|65
|23
|42
|67
|3
|Hibernian
|30
|15
|7
|8
|41
|28
|13
|52
|4
|Aberdeen
|31
|13
|9
|9
|32
|30
|2
|48
|5
|Livingston
|30
|11
|7
|12
|36
|36
|0
|40
|6
|St Mirren
|31
|10
|9
|12
|29
|34
|-5
|39
|7
|Dundee Utd
|31
|8
|11
|12
|28
|43
|-15
|35
|8
|St Johnstone
|31
|8
|10
|13
|32
|40
|-8
|34
|9
|Motherwell
|31
|8
|8
|15
|28
|46
|-18
|32
|10
|Ross County
|30
|7
|5
|18
|22
|54
|-32
|26
|11
|Kilmarnock
|31
|7
|4
|20
|27
|43
|-16
|25
|12
|Hamilton
|30
|6
|7
|17
|29
|57
|-28
|25
On-loan Celtic defender Jack Hendry hopes to gatecrash Scotland's squad for the Euros after rebooting his career in Belgium.
Alfredo Morelos' late goal moves Rangers to within four points of the Scottish Premiership title with victory over Livingston.
Ian St John, who has died aged 82, was one of the iconic figures in Liverpool's history before going on to enjoy a hugely successful career in TV.
BBC Scotland's Leanne Crichton says online abuse - much of it is based purely on her appearance - has led her to shun social media.
Former Celtic winger Shaun Maloney answers speculation over his potential return.
Neil Lennon has gone from hero to zero in the eyes of Celtic fans. But his successes mean he will eventually be remembered as a club legend, writes Tom English.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland