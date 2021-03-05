Sheffield United v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Takumi Minamino has scored twice in four league games since joining on loan from Liverpool in January

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka must serve a one-match ban.

The Blades are also missing defensive quartet Chris Basham, John Egan, Jayden Bogle and Jack O'Connell, along with Sander Berge and Jack Robinson.

Southampton trio Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo and Takumi Minamino have all returned to training after recent injuries and are being assessed.

Moussa Djenepo may be rested to manage his workload in the wake of recent muscle injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton's freefall continued with their defeat against Everton on Monday and they have now taken just one point from nine matches.

This slump needs to stop soon if they are going to stay up, because the 30 points they have so far will not be enough for survival.

Saturday won't be easy for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side either, especially now key midfielder Oriol Romeu has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He is like Kalvin Phillips at Leeds - the heartbeat of their team.

Sheffield United are in a much worse situation in the table, but they got a great win over Aston Villa on Wednesday and have clearly not given up hope yet.

It will be close but I think Southampton will get something out of the game, and even a point would be something for them to build on.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won all three contests since Sheffield United returned to the Premier League in 2019. It is 71 years since they last beat them in four successive matches.

The Blades' most recent top-flight victory over Southampton was in October 1992 - the inaugural Premier League meeting.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United's victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday night ended their four-match losing streak.

The Blades have taken 12 points from their past 10 fixtures, eight more than opponents Southampton.

They have lost all eight of their Premier League games played on a Saturday this season.

All four of Sheffield United's league wins have been by a single-goal margin.

Chris Wilder's side are the division's lowest scorers, with 16 goals.

Sheffield United have conceded the opening goal in 20 of their 27 fixtures.

David McGoldrick has scored six league this season, twice as many as any team-mate.

Southampton