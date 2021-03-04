Burnley v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette was amongst the scorers as Arsenal enjoyed an excellent 3-1 victory over Leicester last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork sustained a hamstring problem against Leicester in midweek and will be assessed.

Ashley Barnes is still out but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady have trained this week and could return after injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the hip issue suffered by Emile Smith Rowe against Leicester is not serious, but it is unclear if he will be fit.

Aside from that, Arteta has no other injury concerns.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 and are aiming to complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since the 1962-63 season.

Arsenal have not lost at Turf Moor in eight league meetings dating back to December 1973, and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches there.

The Gunners have conceded just seven goals in 13 Premier League encounters and have never let in more than one in a match.

Burnley

Burnley have only won once in eight Premier League games (D4, L3).

The Clarets could set a new club top-flight record on Saturday of five successive home draws.

Only Sheffield United have scored fewer top-flight goals this season than the 19 by Burnley. The Premier League record for fewest goals in a season by a team that avoided relegation is 28 by Leeds United in 1996-97 and Huddersfield Town 2017-18.

Ashley Barnes is the only current squad member to have scored a league goal for the Clarets against Arsenal. He is responsible for three of the seven Premier League goals the club have scored in this fixture.

Arsenal