Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Anwar El Ghazi won the reverse fixture for Villa by scoring a stoppage-time penalty

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says captain Jack Grealish "looks pain-free" but is unlikely to make his comeback from a shin problem on Saturday.

Matty Cash, Kortney Hause and Wesley are nearing a return to fitness, though this match comes too soon for them.

Willy Boly could start for Wolves, having returned from injury as an unused substitute for the midweek defeat at Manchester City.

Daniel Podence, Marcal and Raul Jimenez all remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa are becoming very difficult to predict. They showed they could cope without Jack Grealish when they beat Leeds last weekend, but they were pretty poor in his absence as they lost to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Wolves have been looking more like their old selves lately. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were well beaten in the end by Manchester City in midweek but they were still hard to break down. They didn't get much of a chance to attack against City but, apart from that game, they have had a bit more bite recently too.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard

Aston Villa have won all five of their home league games when scoring first, and lost all five - as well as two cup ties - after conceding the opening goal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December and are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 season.

However, Wolves are vying to earn consecutive away league victories against Villa for the first time since 1960.

Villa have only won one of their six most recent home games in this fixture (D3, L2).

Aston Villa

They have an unrivalled win rate of 75% in Premier League matches played on Saturdays this season. Wolves are yet to win a league fixture in five attempts on a Saturday in 2020-21.

Villa have failed to score more than once in any of their past seven games, only managing five goals in total.

They have lost half of their 12 league matches since beating Crystal Palace on Boxing Day (W4, D2, L6).

All but one of their 12 league victories this season has been earned with a clean sheet, but Villa have lost 10 of the 11 games in which they've conceded.

Wolverhampton Wanderers