Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead1FalkirkFalkirk0

Peterhead v Falkirk

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 27Wilson
  • 19Strachan
  • 32Bailey
  • 5Brown
  • 2Freeman
  • 7Ritchie
  • 8BrownBooked at 88mins
  • 12McCarthyBooked at 90mins
  • 18BrownSubstituted forKessonat 79'minutes
  • 10Boyd
  • 14PayneSubstituted forMcGrathat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rae
  • 6Ferry
  • 15Armour
  • 16Kesson
  • 20McGrath
  • 99Lyle

Falkirk

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mutch
  • 2MercerBooked at 37mins
  • 5DurnanBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMillerat 71'minutes
  • 72McClelland
  • 19DeveneySubstituted forKellyat 52'minutes
  • 38Morrison
  • 8Alston
  • 14GomisBooked at 75mins
  • 24FotheringhamSubstituted forLeitchat 58'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 9KeenaSubstituted forFrancisat 71'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 18SammonBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 6Miller
  • 15Neilson
  • 16Francis
  • 17Leitch
  • 20Laverty
  • 25Cantley
  • 33Kelly
  • 99Miller
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0.

  3. Post update

    Derryn Kesson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Mercer (Falkirk).

  5. Booking

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

  7. Post update

    Scott Mercer (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

  11. Post update

    Robbie Leitch (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Kieran McGrath replaces Niah Payne.

  13. Booking

    Robbie Leitch (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Leitch (Falkirk).

  16. Booking

    Scott Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Derryn Kesson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Leitch (Falkirk).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  20. Booking

    Akeel Francis (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

