Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians2East FifeEast Fife0

Airdrieonians v East Fife

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Currie
  • 2Turner
  • 6Fordyce
  • 5Crighton
  • 3McCann
  • 17O'ReillySubstituted forWalkerat 87'minutes
  • 8McKay
  • 27PatonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRitchieat 86'minutes
  • 10RoySubstituted forConnellat 60'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forThomsonat 78'minutes
  • 15CarrickSubstituted forStokesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 11Robert
  • 12Sabatini
  • 13Ritchie
  • 16Connell
  • 19Walker
  • 20McNeil
  • 21Stokes
  • 26McKay

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2DunsmoreBooked at 18mins
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3HigginsSubstituted forSteeleat 83'minutes
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forSpenceat 78'minutes
  • 11Agnew
  • 20McKinnonBooked at 88mins
  • 12SwansonBooked at 58mins
  • 7Denholm
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forWattat 81'minutes
  • 15Brown

Substitutes

  • 4Steele
  • 10Smith
  • 14Watt
  • 17Spence
  • 18Newton
  • 19Fenton
  • 21Hart
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, East Fife 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, East Fife 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Leon McCann.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

  6. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Cole McKinnon (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cole McKinnon (East Fife).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Walker replaces Euan O'Reilly.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Eoghan Stokes replaces Dale Carrick.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Ritchie replaces Paul Paton.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).

  15. Post update

    Daniel Swanson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Aaron Steele replaces Chris Higgins because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Ryan Wallace because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Brown (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

