Scottish League One
ForfarForfar Athletic1ClydeClyde3

Forfar Athletic v Clyde

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 5NditiBooked at 90mins
  • 2Meechan
  • 4IrvineSubstituted forMunroat 82'minutes
  • 3Coll
  • 7AndersonSubstituted forShepherdat 82'minutes
  • 8MacKintoshSubstituted forMooreat 66'minutes
  • 6Holmes
  • 11Scally
  • 9FenwickSubstituted forDorisat 66'minutes
  • 10AllanSubstituted forScottat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Munro
  • 14Moore
  • 15Anderson
  • 16Scott
  • 17Northcott
  • 18Shepherd
  • 19Doris
  • 21Hoban

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 22Munro
  • 12Howie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 23OtooSubstituted forMcNiffat 69'minutes
  • 14CunninghamSubstituted forButterworthat 69'minutes
  • 19NicollBooked at 58mins
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 11LoveSubstituted forThomsonat 81'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 10JamiesonSubstituted forJackat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bain
  • 3Butterworth
  • 4McNiff
  • 7Ritchie-Hosler
  • 8Lamont
  • 16Robertson
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Jack
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Clyde 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Clyde 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

  5. Booking

    Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Jack Thomson (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Thomson (Clyde).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Clyde 3. Joshua Jack (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Martin McNiff (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Shepherd replaces Grant Anderson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Andy Munro replaces Gary Irvine.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Jack Thomson replaces Ally Love.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Joshua Jack replaces Lewis Jamieson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

