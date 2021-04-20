Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose1Cove RangersCove Rangers0

Montrose v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3SteevesBooked at 68mins
  • 19CallaghanSubstituted forWebsterat 67'minutes
  • 12CochraneSubstituted forAntoniazziat 83'minutes
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 11Milne
  • 10McLeanSubstituted forCampbellat 90+1'minutes
  • 20MochrieSubstituted forMassonat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 5Antoniazzi
  • 6Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 21Lennox
  • 23Rennie
  • 24McGale

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5RossSubstituted forWatsonat 78'minutes
  • 6StrachanBooked at 90mins
  • 20Graham
  • 25LoganSubstituted forLivingstoneat 67'minutes
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 22SmithSubstituted forRossat 67'minutes
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forHanrattyat 90+3'minutes
  • 13McAllisterSubstituted forMcIntoshat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 12Higgins
  • 14Livingstone
  • 16Ross
  • 21Demus
  • 26Ngwenya
  • 27Hanratty
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montrose 1, Cove Rangers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Cove Rangers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Kevin Hanratty replaces Mitch Megginson because of an injury.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Russell McLean.

  6. Dismissal

    Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the red card.

  7. Post update

    Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adam Livingstone (Cove Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Harry Cochrane.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adam Livingstone (Cove Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Broque Watson replaces Scott Ross because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

