Dumbarton v Partick Thistle

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 12WardropSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
- 2McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3QuitongoBooked at 69mins
- 18McAllister
- 8Forbes
- 16WedderburnSubstituted forFrizzellat 20'minutes
- 17Brindley
- 7Omar
- 10JonesSubstituted forDuthieat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 9Wallace
- 11Frizzell
- 14Wilson
- 15Duthie
- 21Barclay
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 5Brownlie
- 6Bell
- 22Foster
- 14GordonSubstituted forCardleat 76'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 23DochertyBooked at 88mins
- 19Tiffoney
- 10Rudden
- 9GrahamBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMacIverat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 3Penrice
- 7Cardle
- 11Lyons
- 17Murray
- 21Niang
- 25McCready
- 31MacIver
- 88Geggan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 2. Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zak Rudden.
Post update
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
Post update
Steven Bell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton).
Post update
Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces Rob Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 1. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Richard Foster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Joe Cardle replaces Shea Gordon.
Post update
Foul by Rob Jones (Dumbarton).
Post update
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.