Albion Rovers v Stranraer

Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 2.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stone
- 2Lynas
- 4Robinson
- 5McGowan
- 3Sideserf
- 7Wilson
- 6McKernonSubstituted forLeslieat 54'minutes
- 8KiddSubstituted forJamiesonat 76'minutes
- 11WilsonSubstituted forEcrepontat 76'minutes
- 19StevensonSubstituted forDohertyat 30'minutes
- 10Aitken
Substitutes
- 9Doherty
- 12Leslie
- 14Dolan
- 15Moran
- 16Baker
- 17Henry
- 18Jamieson
- 20Kouame
- 21Ecrepont
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 5Sonkur
- 2Robertson
- 8Gallagher
- 17PatonSubstituted forElliottat 87'minutes
- 15MillarBooked at 11minsSubstituted forWalkerat 87'minutes
- 6McManus
- 10StirlingSubstituted forVitoriaat 76'minutes
- 7HiltonSubstituted forYatesat 73'minutes
- 19OrrSubstituted forDuffyat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Duffy
- 11Vitoria
- 14Elliott
- 18Devitt
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 23Walker
- 24Taylor
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Jamieson (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).
Post update
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Walker replaces Kieran Millar.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Ruari Paton.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Darryl Duffy replaces Thomas Orr.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 2. Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Orr.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Post update
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joao Vitoria (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Vitoria replaces Andy Stirling.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Finn Ecrepont replaces Lewis Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Sam Jamieson replaces Lewis Kidd.
Post update
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers).