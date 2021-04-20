Annan Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Match ends, Annan Athletic 5, Stenhousemuir 1.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mitchell
- 2Fulton
- 5Douglas
- 6Love
- 3Clark
- 8MoxonSubstituted forWatsonat 81'minutes
- 4HunterSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes
- 10Fleming
- 11FlanaganSubstituted forCurrieat 80'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forDochertyat 80'minutes
- 7WallaceSubstituted forChristieat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kinnear
- 14Docherty
- 15Swinglehurst
- 16Christie
- 17Anderson
- 18McCaw
- 19Watson
- 20Currie
- 21Emerson
Stenhousemuir
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Martin
- 19Corbett
- 27Brydon
- 4Little
- 7Tapping
- 21HodgeSubstituted forBlairat 73'minutes
- 5KaneSubstituted forBiabiat 57'minutes
- 26CollinsSubstituted forMuirat 57'minutes
- 16Yeats
- 25McGuiganSubstituted forHalleranat 86'minutes
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 6Blair
- 8Halleran
- 9Grigor
- 12Biabi
- 14Watters
- 15Shiels
- 17Erskine
- 22Muir
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 5, Stenhousemuir 1.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 5, Stenhousemuir 1. Darren Christie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Anderson.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Brydon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Mark McGuigan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Brydon (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Post update
Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Darren Christie (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dean Watson (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Dean Watson replaces Owen Moxon.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Russell Currie replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Mark Docherty replaces Aidan Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Darren Christie replaces Tony Wallace.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Blair replaces Jack Hodge.