Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic5StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1

Annan Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Fulton
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Love
  • 3Clark
  • 8MoxonSubstituted forWatsonat 81'minutes
  • 4HunterSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes
  • 10Fleming
  • 11FlanaganSubstituted forCurrieat 80'minutes
  • 9SmithSubstituted forDochertyat 80'minutes
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forChristieat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Kinnear
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16Christie
  • 17Anderson
  • 18McCaw
  • 19Watson
  • 20Currie
  • 21Emerson

Stenhousemuir

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martin
  • 19Corbett
  • 27Brydon
  • 4Little
  • 7Tapping
  • 21HodgeSubstituted forBlairat 73'minutes
  • 5KaneSubstituted forBiabiat 57'minutes
  • 26CollinsSubstituted forMuirat 57'minutes
  • 16Yeats
  • 25McGuiganSubstituted forHalleranat 86'minutes
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 6Blair
  • 8Halleran
  • 9Grigor
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 15Shiels
  • 17Erskine
  • 22Muir
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 5, Stenhousemuir 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 5, Stenhousemuir 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 5, Stenhousemuir 1. Darren Christie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Anderson.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Brydon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Mark McGuigan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Brydon (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Darren Christie (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dean Watson (Annan Athletic).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Dean Watson replaces Owen Moxon.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Russell Currie replaces Nathan Flanagan.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Mark Docherty replaces Aidan Smith.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Darren Christie replaces Tony Wallace.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ryan Blair replaces Jack Hodge.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories