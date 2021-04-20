Brechin City v Cowdenbeath

Match ends, Brechin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Brechin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hutton
- 6PageBooked at 38mins
- 21O'Connor
- 14HussainBooked at 49mins
- 2McIntosh
- 8InglisSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
- 20PatonBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMcLevyat 87'minutes
- 10Barr
- 12Reekie
- 7CoupeSubstituted forSlavenat 73'minutes
- 18McKee
- 4McLauchlan
- 5Bollan
- 9Currie
- 15Jordan
- 17Paton
- 19O'Neil
- 22McLevy
- 23Slaven
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hogarth
- 2Mullen
- 5BarrBooked at 62mins
- 4Todd
- 3Finnie
- 7Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 8Hutton
- 11TaylorSubstituted forSwannat 87'minutes
- 9Renton
- 10RussellSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes
- 12Morrison
- 14Miller
- 15Swann
- 16Pyper
- 17Whyte
- 18Herd
- 19Pollock
- 20Hamilton
- 21Sandison
- Matthew MacDermid
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Attempt missed. Christopher McKee (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Chris Paton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Brechin City).
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Graham Taylor.
Substitution, Brechin City. Ewan McLevy replaces Michael Paton.
Substitution, Brechin City. Chris Paton replaces Kieran Inglis.
Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Slaven (Brechin City).
Alexander Miller (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).
Michael Paton (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Scott Reekie (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.