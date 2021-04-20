Scottish League Two
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0ElginElgin City0

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Muir
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 5GrantSubstituted forMorrisonat 28'minutes
  • 14Paterson
  • 11MacLeanSubstituted forGaltat 80'minutes
  • 21Gillespie
  • 48Connell
  • 7Longridge
  • 9McHughSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 80'minutes
  • 23MurraySubstituted forBaynhamat 40'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 6Morrison
  • 10Galt
  • 12Lyon
  • 15Gillies
  • 20Baynham
  • 28Carroll
  • 32Mullen
  • 99Kouider-Aissa

Elgin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1McHaleBooked at 33mins
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Spark
  • 7DingwallSubstituted forMacEwanat 70'minutes
  • 6Mailer
  • 10BrownBooked at 11minsSubstituted forPetersat 81'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 11SopelSubstituted forO'Keefeat 70'minutes
  • 9HesterSubstituted forDingwallat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Miller
  • 14Osadolor
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16MacEwan
  • 17Peters
  • 18Dingwall
  • 19Dalling
  • 20MacBeath
  • 21Kelly
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

  4. Post update

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brody Paterson (Queen's Park).

  6. Post update

    Tony Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Tony Dingwall replaces Kane Hester.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Josh Peters replaces Craig Brown.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. David Galt replaces Ross MacLean.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Salim Kouider-Aissa replaces Bob McHugh.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brody Paterson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Rory MacEwan.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Willam Baynham (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Rory MacEwan replaces Russell Dingwall.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Conor O'Keefe replaces Aidan Sopel.

