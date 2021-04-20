Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City

Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 4BannerBooked at 89mins
- 3EadieBooked at 83mins
- 11MooreSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 85'minutes
- 5Hamilton
- 6AllanSubstituted forRobertsat 75'minutes
- 8DochertySubstituted forByrneat 85'minutes
- 10Leitch
- 7RyanSubstituted forNguene Bikeyat 85'minutes
- 9Mackin
Substitutes
- 12McGregor
- 14Wilson
- 15Byrne
- 16Roberts
- 17Currie
- 18Kirkpatrick
- 19Nguene Bikey
- 22Heaver
- 23Roberts
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Antell
- 14CraneSubstituted forNewmanat 68'minutes
- 5Balatoni
- 6Laird
- 3McIntyre
- 11Jardine
- 8BrownSubstituted forBlackat 90'minutes
- 10HandlingSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
- 23Denham
- 19See
- 26De Vita
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 4Black
- 16Campbell
- 17Beveridge
- 18Dishington
- 20Newman
- 21Goodfellow
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Post update
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Andrew Black replaces Liam Brown.
Booking
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Nguene Bikey replaces Andrew Ryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Kieran Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Declan Byrne replaces Dominic Docherty.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Cameron Eadie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Stirling Albion).