Harry McConkey's Ballinamallard side are among the Championship teams whose league campaign was declared null and void earlier this month

Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey says the lack of consultation between the Irish FA and the Northern Ireland Football League over this season's Irish Cup is "frightening".

On Friday, NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor said the league had been "blindsided" by the IFA's announcement that the cup would be played to a conclusion in May.

"I just can't wait to turn the next page to see what's going to happen here," said an exasperated McConkey.

"I want to see what comes out of this."

Earlier this month, Championship clubs took the decision to cancel their entire season without a ball being picked following the continued stance by the Northern Ireland Executive not to grant 'elite' status to the province's second-tier football league - in contrast to the Irish Premiership.

This led to the scheduled Irish Cup ties on 9 January being postponed and the competition has remained in abeyance since then.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound, the Ballinamallard boss added: "What's being proposed by our president and it's clear he wants it to go ahead but it's how that happens?

"You often say about leaders creating culture and that culture will then drive the behaviour and the behaviour gives you results.

"Clearly the consultation didn't take place between NIFL and the IFA which is really, really frightening."

McConkey added that there continues to be "no end line for any of this and so much uncertainty".

"We had Peter Thompson, Sean Connor and Darren Mullen representing the Championship managers in the early part of November pleading if we could talk to somebody and express our concerns about our young players and how we can keep lifting them and keep preparing them.

'Thrown to the wilderness'

"Now we've got [apparent] clarity that we're going to go back and train in April. To do that we need elite status and it's the big stumbling block to all this

"I made the analogy to the Ballinamallard players that there are 24 senior clubs. Twelve of them get fed. The boys that were thrown out the door to the wilderness were our Championship clubs and we're literally starving.

"Now we've got a birthday party on and they want us to come to it. There will be some people who I genuinely feel will think 'I'll sneak in and get a few crumbs because I want to play so badly' but there will be others who will say 'there is no way they will be doing it after being so badly damaged. I'm not going near that party'.

"In our own club, I can't tell you the answer now because I have to talk to everybody which includes the committee, the chairman and first and foremost, the group of players, and we also have our staff and our supporters to consider in all of this.

"We will look at it - of course we will - because an informed decision in the best one and we're not going to give you any statement right now on that."