Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Sevilla v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 18Escudero
  • 8Jordán
  • 25Reges
  • 24Gómez
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 9de Jong

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Gnagnon
  • 3Gómez
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 17Vidal
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez
  • 31Díaz

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 5Busquets
  • 2Dest
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 11Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Sevilla 0, Barcelona 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  3. Post update

    Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).

  9. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla).

  12. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).

  14. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).

  16. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando.

  20. Post update

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid23174245162955
2Barcelona25165454223253
3Real Madrid24164442192352
4Sevilla24153634171748
5Real Sociedad24118541202141
6Villarreal2481333325837
7Real Betis24113103238-636
8Levante2571173534132
9Ath Bilbao2486103428630
10Granada2486102941-1230
11Celta Vigo247892936-729
12Valencia246993032-227
13Osasuna2467112233-1125
14Cádiz2467112140-1925
15Getafe2466121730-1324
16Eibar25410112028-822
17Alavés2457122038-1822
18Real Valladolid2449112235-1321
19Elche2349102034-1421
20Huesca25311112236-1420
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories