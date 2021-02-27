Sevilla v Barcelona

Goal! Sevilla 0, Barcelona 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 18Escudero
- 8Jordán
- 25Reges
- 24Gómez
- 10Rakitic
- 11El Haddadi
- 9de Jong
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 2Gnagnon
- 3Gómez
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 7Fernández Saez
- 14Rodríguez
- 15En-Nesyri
- 17Vidal
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
- 31Díaz
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Mingueza
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 5Busquets
- 2Dest
- 21de Jong
- 16González
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 7Griezmann
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Post update
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla).
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
Post update
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando.
Post update
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Can contestants beat the balance board and walk away with £100,000?
- Lockdown and food: Why it causes emotional eating habits and how can we manage them?