German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5Köln1. FC Köln1

Bayern Munich v 1. FC Köln

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27AlabaBooked at 22mins
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 72'minutes
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 87'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 10SanéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOliveira Dantasat 87'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 64'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forGnabryat 64'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 25Müller
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 29Coman
  • 39Hoffmann

Köln

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Horn
  • 26Cestic
  • 22Meré
  • 5CzichosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHornat 45'minutes
  • 31Wolf
  • 21Özcan
  • 28Skhiri
  • 20RexhbecajSubstituted forDrexlerat 71'minutes
  • 8JakobsSubstituted forKatterbachat 85'minutes
  • 18DudaSubstituted forMeyerat 71'minutes
  • 43DennisSubstituted forThielmannat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Schmitz
  • 3Katterbach
  • 13Meyer
  • 15Limnios
  • 16Zieler
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 23Horn
  • 24Drexler
  • 29Thielmann
Referee:
Martin Petersen

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamKöln
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Dominick Drexler is caught offside.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Joshua Kimmich.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tiago Dantas replaces Leroy Sané.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, 1. FC Köln 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Noah Katterbach replaces Ismail Jakobs.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Meyer (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominick Drexler.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Köln 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Sava-Arangel Cestic (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Horn.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  16. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sava-Arangel Cestic (1. FC Köln).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

  19. Post update

    Max Meyer (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Alphonso Davies.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich23164367323552
2RB Leipzig22145340182247
3Wolfsburg23129236191745
4Frankfurt23119346321442
5B Dortmund23123848311739
6B Leverkusen22107540241637
7Union Berlin2289535251033
8B Mgladbach228953833533
9Stuttgart238874336732
10Freiburg228773534131
11Hoffenheim2275103639-326
12Werder Bremen226882632-626
13Augsburg2265112235-1323
14Köln2356122141-2021
15Hertha Berlin2346132641-1518
16Arminia Bielefeld2253141841-2318
17Mainz2245132343-2017
18Schalke2316161660-449
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories