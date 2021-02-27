French Ligue 1
DijonDijon16:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Stade Gaston-Gérard, France

Dijon v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Dijon

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Racioppi
  • 2Boey
  • 5Coulibaly
  • 25Ecuele Manga
  • 4Panzo
  • 3Muzinga
  • 6Diop Gueye
  • 8Ebimbe
  • 9Celina
  • 17Baldé
  • 11Konaté

Substitutes

  • 7Sammaritano
  • 10Benzia
  • 12Zagre
  • 13Chalá
  • 14Marié
  • 15Assalé
  • 16Allagbe
  • 26Chafik
  • 29Dobre

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 21Herrera
  • 15Danilo
  • 12Rafinha
  • 23Draxler
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
Referee:
Mikael Lesage
Saturday 27th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille26177246163058
2Lyon26167354243055
3PSG26173657174054
4Monaco26164654371752
5Metz2711883326741
6Lens2611783735240
7Marseille2510873329438
8Rennes2610883330338
9Montpellier26115104346-338
10Angers26105113040-1035
11Bordeaux2796122833-533
12Nice2795133339-632
13Brest2694133947-831
14Reims2679103234-230
15Saint-Étienne2679102637-1130
16Strasbourg2685133440-629
17Nîmes2673162551-2624
18Nantes26411112641-1523
19Lorient2665153150-1923
20Dijon2629151840-2215
View full French Ligue 1 table

