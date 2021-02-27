Dijon v Paris Saint Germain

DijonDijon16:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Line-ups
Dijon
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Racioppi
- 2Boey
- 5Coulibaly
- 25Ecuele Manga
- 4Panzo
- 3Muzinga
- 6Diop Gueye
- 8Ebimbe
- 9Celina
- 17Baldé
- 11Konaté
Substitutes
- 7Sammaritano
- 10Benzia
- 12Zagre
- 13Chalá
- 14Marié
- 15Assalé
- 16Allagbe
- 26Chafik
- 29Dobre
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 3Kimpembe
- 21Herrera
- 15Danilo
- 12Rafinha
- 23Draxler
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
