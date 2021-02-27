West Brom 1-0 Brighton: Referee Lee Mason lost control - 'Fact', says Lewis Dunk

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments87

West Brom and Brighton players with Lee Mason
West Brom won 1-0 after Brighton missed two penalties in a remarkable series of events

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk accused referee Lee Mason of losing control of their game at West Brom when he made an "embarrassing, horrendous decision" to disallow, award and then rule out out a goal during their 1-0 defeat.

And when Dunk spoke to the media afterwards he asked why the official was not doing the same.

Dunk scored from a quickly taken free-kick in the first half but the goal was eventually ruled out after a bizarre few minutes at The Hawthorns which only ended after the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened.

"I said to the referee, 'can I take it?' He blew his whistle and I took it," Dunk told Sky Sports. "Why doesn't he come and speak to the press like me? Never, they hide behind their bubble.

"I don't think he knew what he was doing. He gave the goal. Why did he give it? I don't know why VAR was getting involved."

Dunk, when asked if Mason had lost control of the game, added: "Yeah, he did. Fact."

'We need more clarification' - Potter

Potter 'unclear' on reasons why Brighton goal was disallowed

Brighton boss Graham Potter shared his captain's frustrations and called for "more clarification" on the situation he said he "did not understand".

"As far as I know Lewis Dunk asked to take the free-kick quickly and the referee said yes. In between that, there was another whistle," said Potter. "I don't know what that whistle was for.

"The confusion is on the pitch and it gets worse when someone outside this area is making the decisions."

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said he was "laughing about how bizarre this game was" in his post-match interview but said Mason had "come over and explained the situation" regarding the double whistle blow.

"I'm not sure you can take a quick free-kick any more. Have you seen a quick free-kick this season?" said Allardyce. "There are so many bizarre rule changes today. We don't really know categorically what we should or should not be doing in these situations."

Meanwhile, West Brom goalscorer Kyle Bartley said "there was a bit of confusion" but Mason "dealt with it really well and came to the right conclusion".

So what actually happened?

Graham Potter with his staff
Potter (left) said he 'did not understand' why the second whistle was blown by referee Mason

Dunk quickly curled a free-kick into the net after Mason blew his whistle while West Brom were still setting up their wall.

But almost as soon as he had blown, Mason did so again after realising goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was not yet in position.

It was ruled out by the referee - but Mason quickly changed his decision as Brighton's players strongly appealed against it - before VAR intervened.

VAR prompted Mason to run over to the pitchside monitor to review a potential offside and also whether his second whistle had come before the ball had crossed the goalline.

Eventually the goal was disallowed - again - because it was deemed Mason's second whistle had been blown before the ball crossed the line.

'Referee seemed to forget the rules'

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Chris Wise said Mason "made such a mess" of the situation and it was "perhaps the season's most controversial moment".

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman agreed, saying Mason had "completely lost control" and "seemed to forget the rules".

"I have never seen that before, it was quite bizarre. It is pure confusion," Osman added on 5 Live. "Lee Mason himself didn't seem to know what decision he should give. He knew he was at fault in some way. It was a complete mess.

"We all make mistakes, referees will make mistakes, but it is how you deal with that. We have to be able to listen in [to communication between the referees and VAR]."

Allardyce delight at 'bizarre' win

How you reacted...

Daniel: Graham Potter must have walked under a ladder, past a black cat or broken a mirror this morning. Possibly all three.

Sam Hartles: We're always told to play to the whistle. Lee Mason blew the whistle so Dunk took the shot. How can it then be disallowed?! Why blow the whistle to then blow it again two seconds later. What a farce.

View more on twitter

Raj Karia: Why can't we hear what VAR are debating in Stockley Park, similar to a review in the cricket?

Jamie Brilley: We need to start hearing the conversations between VAR and the refs. Transparency is needed for the good of the game. There's no trust in referees any more.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by sunny1, today at 20:42

    Who cares

  • Comment posted by me and my opinions, today at 20:40

    When refs became professional we were promised top quality.
    Now, they are so low in quality they have VAR to help the ludicrous decisions- but it doesn't help at all. Insane that commentary can hear the discussion but we, the fans don't even get explanation for such decisions.
    It's time refs got pay deducted for bad days work. Bonus is to be earned not blindly awarded

  • Comment posted by yeah ok, today at 20:40

    In the live match just have the referee and linesmen plus goal line technology.

    I would keep VAR for post match review in particular cheating (diving for penalties, faking injuries) and serious fouls. It should be allowed to dish out retrospective cards, fines

    In game VAR makes too many mistakes and takes too much time

  • Comment posted by Colin Zeal, today at 20:40

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 20:39

    WBA have got the luckiest win ever in the history of the PL. As for Brighton, if they continue creating that many chances every game then one day they are due to give some team a thrashing.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 20:38

    Not Lee’s fault tbf, people who give him a gig !

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 20:38

    Lewis don’t talk sense mate,it’s not understood in the premier league

  • Comment posted by Vince, today at 20:36

    Nuno got fined for calling out this incompetent whistler a few weeks back. And yet the Premier League still insist on putting him in control of a top class match. I wouldn't want him whistling my pub team on a Sunday morning.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:36

    VAR has utterly ruined the game. Confusing and debatable decisions MORE FREQUENT! We didn't realise how good we had it with the odd human error we had to live with, now the game is paused for 5 minutes to make a decision no one understands.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Morice, today at 20:36

    Why can't football get VAR right? Every other sport makes it work and help the game, but football have just made it into a weekly focus point for disasters.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 20:36

    Stop moaning Dunk, Stop moaning Brighton !!

    You missed two pens in one game ! and could not score if the other teams keeper went off for a cup of team for half an hour.

    You only have yourself to blame for this, look in the mirror and you will see the problem !!

  • Comment posted by the-shrink, today at 20:35

    Lee Mason makes Mike Dean look competent. Now that takes some doing.

  • Comment posted by I am Groot, today at 20:35

    The issue is, no one knows the rules. An almost silent entity runs the game from a booth and when they don't know they make a man who couldn't decide in the first place go look at a screen to make a decision. However, players with NO fans directly watching them, it clearly has an effect, have become even more of a diving, simulation and play-acting bunch which frankly has ruined the game more so

  • Comment posted by CoqOVan, today at 20:33

    Oh dear.
    What a VAR CE

  • Comment posted by PsychoPaul, today at 20:31

    As a Palace fan I totally support Lee Mason, well done lad, Brighton going down, down, down....

  • Comment posted by David, today at 20:31

    The unfortunate thing is that there is another referee as utterly incompetent as Lee Mason. He’s called Mike Dean.

  • Comment posted by morseyboy, today at 20:31

    RIP premiership football thanks to inept officials

  • Comment posted by vdp, today at 20:31

    VAR isn't the problem. It was introduced because the match officials often determined outcomes not by footballing matters but, by employing a combination of bias, incompetence and a drop of a hat. What was never envisaged by the fans who wanted these injustices addressed, was to have the technology operated by the very same buffoons who needed sorting out in the first place.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 20:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Not a name, today at 20:31

      Not a name replied:
      Are you a racist by any chance?

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 20:26

    It’s a simple game,being run by simpletons

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 20:32

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      ....Watched by simpletons

      Unless you follow non League then you're considered to be a super fan above everyone!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC