Last updated on .From the section Irish

It was a match of very few chances at Seaview

A superb Conor McCloskey strike in the 90th minute gave Glenavon a last-gasp 1-0 win over 10-man Crusaders at Seaview.

Crues centre-half Aidan Wilson was sent off at the start of the second half after being shown a second yellow card for a tackle on Daniel Purkis.

In a lacklustre match of few chances, Paul Heatley and Daniel Purkis came close for each side in the first half.

The win continues an excellent run of form for Gary Hamilton's men.

More to follow.