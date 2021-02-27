Rory Donnelly joined the Glens from Cliftonville last January

A Rory Donnelly goal on the stroke of half time gave Glentoran a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts in a tight contest at Stangmore Park.

Donnelly tapped home a pinpoint Rhys Marshall cross to give the Glens a fourth consecutive Irish Premiership victory.

The Swifts were well in the match throughout and hit the crossbar through James Convie just after the break.

It was a fifth consecutive defeat at home for the basement side.

With interim manager Dixie Robinson in charge, the Stangmore outfit are level on points at the bottom with Carrick Rangers and Portadown, but have played a game more than each.

It is a different story for Mick McDermott's men, who followed up their midweek Big Two win over Linfield with another one-goal win ahead of hosting the Blues again on Tuesday night.

Donnelly's winner arrived in the 45th minute when Marshall got in down the right and the former Glenavon man, back in his more familiar full-back role, delivered an inviting low cross for Donnelly to slide in and poke home from close range.

Glentoran's Rhys Marshall was playing at right-back after a number of games in midfield

After some dispute over whether he had scored the winner against Linfield on Tuesday, he was the clear goalscorer on this occasion.

Swifts youngster Terry Devlin had the first effort of the match early on when he robbed Dale Gorman and fired a well-hit left-foot strike from distance but it was too close to Dayle Coleing, who saved comfortably.

Ciaran O'Connor, one of four changes to the Glentoran starting line-up, then failed to trouble Roy Carroll with an effort before Robbie McDaid glanced a header just wide from a right-wing Conor McMenamin cross.

Donnelly produced a fine save from Carroll after he controlled a searching Gorman pass and got his shot away only for the former Northern Ireland international to get a strong hand to the effort and turn it round the post.

The Swifts started the second half brightly and Jamie Convie came desperately close to equalising when he swivelled just inside the box and hit a sweet left-foot shot that had Coleing beaten but struck the crossbar.

That was on 49 minutes and the Glens hit the woodwork themselves seven minutes later, when McMenamin laid it off to Marshall and his snapshot was goal-bound before being pushed on to the crossbar by a super save from the outstretched Carroll.

The Glens imposed their authority on the game as the second half progressed and came close to adding a second before the full-time whistle.