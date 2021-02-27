Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ipswich are unbeaten in four League One games but remain outside the play-off places

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says he is "99%" sure he will be replaced if a rumoured takeover of the League One side goes through.

American businessman Brett Johnson is reportedly close to buying the club external-link for £17.5m and appointing ex-Portsmouth and Wigan manager Paul Cook.

Former Norwich and Aston Villa boss Lambert, 51, has been in charge at Portman Road since October 2018.

"When I came in this morning, Paul Cook was sat in my office," joked Lambert.

Speaking after Ipswich's 2-1 win over Doncaster on Saturday, he told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I'm 99% I'm not going to be here - when a new takeover comes, it wouldn't matter if you're sitting top of the table, 99% of the time normally the manager's on his way. That's football."

Lambert took over with Ipswich bottom of the Championship and could not prevent their relegation, with the Tractor Boys finishing 11th in the curtailed 2019-20 League One season and now sitting eighth in the third tier.

The club has been owned by Marcus Evans since 2007.

"I spoke to him on Thursday and last night - I don't know much more than you guys which you might find bizarre," Lambert said.

"But the club definitely needs it, 100% - it needs investment badly, it needs help badly."