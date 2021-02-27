Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Ross Embleton won just four of his final 15 league games in charge of Leyton Orient

League Two side Leyton Orient have parted company with head coach Ross Embleton following a run of seven matches without a win.

The 3-1 home defeat by Tranmere Rovers on Saturday left the O's in 14th, eight points off the play-off places.

Embleton, 39, had taken over following the death of previous boss Justin Edinburgh in the summer of 2019.

He stepped down from the role in September that year, but returned as interim boss in November 2019.

Embleton was then appointed head coach in January 2020 on a rolling 12-month deal.

A statement on Orient's club website said they would make an "imminent announcement" regarding Embleton's successor.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for us to make, and one which we have done with heavy hearts," chairman Nigel Travis said. external-link

"Nobody can underestimate, nor should ever forget, the influence and impact Ross has had on the rebirth of our club.

"He stood up to lead the team following the tragic loss of Justin Edinburgh, and again put himself forward when we were later in need of a head coach.

"The board felt that with the investment made in the squad, and the current situation in football, we should be looking to push on at an accelerated rate.

"Unfortunately in recent weeks that has not happened."