Dundee United v Celtic

Dundee United welcome Peter Pawlett back from a two-match ban, while winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

Left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent, along with Christopher Jullien.

Dundee United head coach Micky Mellon: "If Rangers beat St Mirren that give us the opportunity, the door comes open then [for top six], so that is how we will be thinking about it."

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "Obviously it [delaying Rangers' title win] might be in the back of some people's heads who have been here a long time, and if that is extra motivation then great, use it for that. But ultimately it won't be a motivating factor."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last seven league meetings with Celtic since a 2-1 home win in December 2014 under Jackie McNamara.

