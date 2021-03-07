The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Harris
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 7Toone
  • 37Staniforth
  • 18Hanson
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 19Ross
  • 22Bentley
  • 28Jones
  • 32Bourne

Aston Villa Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 29Weiß
  • 3Ale
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 15Haigh
  • 12Hutton
  • 22Hayles
  • 21Ewers
  • 8Arthur
  • 9Larsen
  • 20Iwabuchi

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 7Follis
  • 13Siems
  • 14Syme
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva
  • 23Hanssen
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home89%
Away11%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Lisa Weiß (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jodie Hutton.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jodie Hutton.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1512214783938
2Man City Women15113150113936
3Man Utd Women16103332161633
4Arsenal Women1482444143026
5Everton Women146442621522
6Reading Women154741924-519
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women133371526-1112
9B'ham City Women123271020-1011
10Aston Villa Women143291134-2311
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women1413101055-456
View full The FA Women's Super League table

