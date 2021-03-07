Manchester United v Aston Villa

Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Harris
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 17Batlle
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 7Toone
- 37Staniforth
- 18Hanson
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 19Ross
- 22Bentley
- 28Jones
- 32Bourne
Aston Villa Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 29Weiß
- 3Ale
- 5N'Dow
- 6Asante
- 15Haigh
- 12Hutton
- 22Hayles
- 21Ewers
- 8Arthur
- 9Larsen
- 20Iwabuchi
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 7Follis
- 13Siems
- 14Syme
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 19Abreu Sousa Silva
- 23Hanssen
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home89%
- Away11%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Lisa Weiß (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jodie Hutton.
Foul by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women).
Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jodie Hutton.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
