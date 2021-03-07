Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:00Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|15
|12
|2
|1
|47
|8
|39
|38
|2
|Man City Women
|15
|11
|3
|1
|50
|11
|39
|36
|3
|Man Utd Women
|16
|11
|2
|3
|33
|16
|17
|35
|4
|Arsenal Women
|14
|8
|2
|4
|44
|14
|30
|26
|5
|Everton Women
|14
|6
|4
|4
|26
|21
|5
|22
|6
|Reading Women
|15
|4
|7
|4
|19
|24
|-5
|19
|7
|Brighton Women
|15
|4
|3
|8
|11
|30
|-19
|15
|8
|Tottenham Women
|13
|3
|3
|7
|15
|26
|-11
|12
|9
|B'ham City Women
|12
|3
|2
|7
|10
|20
|-10
|11
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|14
|3
|1
|10
|11
|35
|-24
|10
|11
|West Ham Women
|13
|2
|2
|9
|14
|30
|-16
|8
|12
|Bristol City Women
|14
|1
|3
|10
|10
|55
|-45
|6
