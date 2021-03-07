The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women14:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: St George's Park

Birmingham City v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1512214783938
2Man City Women15113150113936
3Man Utd Women16112333161735
4Arsenal Women1482444143026
5Everton Women146442621522
6Reading Women154741924-519
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women133371526-1112
9B'ham City Women123271020-1011
10Aston Villa Women1431101135-2410
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women1413101055-456
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport