Manchester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dean Henderson has kept eight clean sheets in 13 starts for Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Defender Nathan Ake is back in training with Manchester City, who now have a fully-fit squad.

City are likely to recall Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones, who began on the bench against Wolves.

David de Gea is in Spain with his partner for the birth of their first child, so Dean Henderson is set to start back-to-back league games for Manchester United for the first time.

The Reds will monitor Anthony Martial, who is nursing a minor knee injury.

Victor Lindelof has been managing a back problem and therefore did not play in midweek, but the Swede could return to the starting line-up on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: The 12th of December wasn't long ago in real terms, but in the fast-changing Premier League it feels like a different age.

That was the date of the last Premier League Manchester derby, with a (very) dull 0-0 draw keeping United a point above City and the rivals ending the day in eighth and ninth respectively.

By the following weekend United were three points better off than City, who'd gone on to draw again with lowly West Brom. They've been perfect ever since.

Now, with Pep Guardiola's table-toppers FOURTEEN points clear at the top, it's desperately hard to make a case for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to end City's 21-match winning streak - other than the intangibles and unfathomables that go with any derby match.

Whichever way it goes, Match of the Day 2 will merge with Record Breakers (remember that?!) external-link with some of the numbers involved.

On the line are City's winning and unbeaten runs, plus never being behind for 19 league games - versus United not losing away from home and Solskjaer's two wins out of two at the Etihad as their manager.

Or… could it be a fourth 0-0 draw in a row for Manchester United? That's the record I don't want to hear.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United must know by now that they are not going to stop City winning the league.

They have drawn a blank in their past three games in all competitions - but, if they do get something out of it, it will be more important for their top-four hopes than for catching City at the top.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won three of their past four league and cup games away to Manchester City.

The Red Devils could win three consecutive matches away to City for the first time since a run of four victories between 1993 and 2000.

Seven of the past 10 Manchester derbies in all competitions have been won by the away side.

There have been 151 top-flight Manchester derbies - United have won 58 and City 45, with 48 draws.

Manchester City

City have won 21 consecutive matches, scoring 55 goals and conceding eight.

The only teams from the top five European league to have recorded longer winning streaks in all competitions are Bayern Munich (23 consecutive victories last year) and Real Madrid (22 in 2014).

Pep Guardiola's side have won 15 Premier League games in a row, three short of the top-flight record, set by City in 2017 and matched by Liverpool last year.

Sergio Aguero has scored nine league and cup goals against Manchester United, one short of equalling the record by a Manchester City player. However, he has netted just one in his eight most recent appearances against the Reds.

Ederson has 15 Premier League clean sheets this season - one short of his final total in 2019-20, which earned him the Golden Glove award.

Manchester United