Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said he will make changes to his side given their busy run of fixtures.
Giovani Lo Celso is not yet fit enough to return from a hamstring injury.
Crystal Palace are bolstered by the return of talisman Wilfried Zaha after five games out because of a hamstring problem.
However, James McCarthy has another groin injury and joins Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins on the sidelines.
- Mourinho 'happy' with Bale performance against Fulham
- Patrick van Aanholt racially abused on social media
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Crystal Palace have gone three games unbeaten now, and the five points they have picked up in that time have been really important. Mathematically they aren't safe of course, but you look at them and know they are not going to get relegated now - the pressure is off.
It's hard to know what to expect from Tottenham these days, as we found out against Fulham in midweek when they had to hang on to take the points.
But if they play like they can do, and let their attacking players off the leash like they did when they beat Burnley last weekend, then they should win this game.
The best part of this Spurs team are their three forwards - Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale - so they might as well go for it because playing more pragmatically has not worked for them.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham are unbeaten in 11 league games against Crystal Palace, their longest ongoing run against any current top-flight side (W9, D2).
- The Eagles have won just six of their 43 league fixtures versus Spurs.
- Palace are without a win in eight away league games at Tottenham dating back to 1997, failing to score on their past seven visits.
Tottenham Hotspur
- After a run of five defeats in six league games, Tottenham have earned consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since November.
- They have kept a clean sheet in three successive matches in all competitions, following a run of just one in their previous 11.
- Spurs have dropped points in seven of their 13 home league matches this season, matching their tally for the whole of the 2019-20 campaign.
- All but nine of their 42 league goals this season have been scored or set up by either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.
- Son and Kane have combined for only one goal in Spurs' last 14 Premier League matches, having done so for 12 goals in the opening 12 league fixtures this campaign.
Crystal Palace
- Palace's tally of 34 points is their highest after 27 matches of a top-flight season since 1991-92. The Eagles require 15 points from their final 11 fixtures to equal their highest Premier League points total, set in 1992-93 and 2018-19.
- They have had successive goalless draws in the top flight for the first time since December 2017.
- The Eagles had eight shots against Manchester United on Wednesday, two more than they managed in their previous two games versus Brighton and Fulham combined.
- Since winning 5-1 at West Brom in December, the Eagles have scored just five goals in their subsequent seven Premier League away matches.