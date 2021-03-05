Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool14:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (centre) was substituted in the 62nd minute against Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Ozan Kabak is a major doubt for Liverpool, but fellow defender Nathaniel Phillips, who missed the defeat by Chelsea with a minor injury, should be available.

Mohamed Salah is fit despite being taken off early against the Blues, with boss Jurgen Klopp explaining the Egyptian had shown signs of fatigue.

Fulham head coach Scott Parker has reported no new injuries.

Midfielder Tom Cairney and goalkeeper Marek Rodak remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 Live and, in normal circumstances, I would be saying this will be a routine home win for Liverpool.

Nothing feels routine for Liverpool at Anfield at the moment though with the run they are on - Thursday's defeat by Chelsea was their fifth in a row at home in the league.

Having Fabinho fit again at centre-back will obviously help the Reds in defence, but the key to the outcome of this one is going to be what they are like going forward, because scoring goals has become one of their biggest issues.

As Fulham have shown us on plenty of occasions in the past few weeks, they won't be a pushover. They won't lack belief, either, after going within a few minutes of beating Liverpool at Craven Cottage in December.

Prediction: 2-0

Liverpool's last Premier League home defeat versus a newly-promoted side was in 2010
Blackpool were the last top-flight newcomers to win at Anfield, beating the Reds 2-1 on 3 October 2010

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham ended a six-match losing streak in this fixture by drawing 1-1 with Liverpool at Craven Cottage in December.
  • The Cottagers' only away win against the Reds came in May 2012, courtesy of a Martin Skrtel own goal at Anfield.
  • Fulham have scored just four times in their past 18 matches away to Liverpool.

Liverpool

  • The Reds have lost five consecutive home games for the first time in their history. They are also the first reigning English top-flight champions to do so.
  • They have gone nine hours without scoring from open play at Anfield in 2021, with their only home goal this year a penalty converted by Mohamed Salah against Manchester City.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side have lost each of the last seven league matches in which they have fallen behind, and have not gained a point from a losing position since December's 1-1 draw at Fulham.
  • Liverpool have drawn successive games against newly-promoted opposition, ending a run of 18 consecutive league victories in such fixtures.
  • The Merseysiders have failed to score a first-half goal in 11 of their past 12 league matches.

Fulham

  • Fulham have conceded 33 league goals this season, the joint-lowest figure in the bottom half of the table - and two fewer than Liverpool.
  • Scott Parker's team are on a club record seven-match unbeaten away run in the Premier League, although six of those games were drawn.
  • Fulham's last away defeat was 2-0 at Manchester City on 5 December.
  • The Whites have kept three clean sheets in their past five Premier League away games, more than they had in their previous 45 such fixtures.
  • They have won just two of their 26 top-flight away matches against reigning champions (D3, L21), beating Ipswich 1-0 in March 1963 and Manchester United 3-1 in October 2003.
  • Head coach Scott Parker failed to win on all eight of his Premier League appearances as a player at Anfield, losing six of those games.
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one short of 100 Premier League appearances.

