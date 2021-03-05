West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injured trio Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have scored 16 of Newcastle's 27 league goals between them this season

TEAM NEWS

West Brom are expected to remain without the ill Grady Diangana for their third game in eight days.

Kieran Gibbs also missed Thursday's defeat by Everton because of a neck problem and will be assessed.

Newcastle pair Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are out until April after they suffered respective groin and knee injures last weekend.

Callum Wilson is also sidelined, while Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden and Emil Krafth are being assessed.

Matt Ritchie is in contention to play after apologising to boss Steve Bruce following their row last week.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I can't see this one being a thriller because both sides usually focus on making themselves hard to beat.

I don't see Newcastle changing that cautious approach, especially now Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin have joined the injured Callum Wilson in the treatment room. That means their three best attacking players are all unavailable.

West Brom won't just throw caution to the wind, especially after suffering so many heavy defeats earlier in Sam Allardyce's reign, but this will surely be a game that he looks at as one his side have to win, or at least have a good chance of winning.

So, if it is goalless with half an hour to go, it will probably be the Baggies who go for it a bit more. The problem with that is they look better on the counter-attack than they do when they are controlling play.

Prediction: 0-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are looking to complete a first Premier League double over the Baggies since 2008-09.

West Brom have won just five of the 23 Premier League meetings, drawing six and losing 12.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's defeat by Everton on Thursday ended their three-match unbeaten run.

The Baggies have conceded just one goal in five hours and 16 minutes of Premier League action.

They are unbeaten in all four home league games against the other teams who start the weekend in the bottom six (W2, D2).

Albion are winless in their eight Sunday Premier League fixtures this term, drawing two and losing six times.

West Brom have conceded 33 league goals in 14 home matches, the most by a top-flight team at this stage since 1963-64.

Sam Allardyce has won 13 league meetings against his former club Newcastle, two more than versus any other opponent.

Matt Phillips has contributed to five goals in his past four Premier League appearances against Newcastle, with two goals and three assists.

If selected, Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be making his 100th career league appearance.

Newcastle United