Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mason will miss the Sheffield United v Liverpool game as a fourth official because of a muscle strain

Premier League referee Lee Mason has pulled out of fourth official duties at Sunday's game between Sheffield United and Liverpool because of injury.

He was at the centre of a controversial free-kick incident in Brighton's defeat at West Brom on Saturday.

Lewis Dunk scored from a quick free-kick; Mason disallowed the goal before awarding it but then ruled it out after the video assistant referee intervened.

It is understood Mason, who was limping after the game, has a muscle strain.

John Brookes will come in as replacement at Bramall Lane.

Brighton captain Dunk accused Mason of losing control of the game after his side lost 1-0 at The Hawthorns.