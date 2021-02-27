Torquay's players were incensed after Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' late goal was ruled out for offside

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has criticised a decision to disallow a goal that cost his side the chance make the FA Trophy semi-finals.

The Gulls lost 1-0 at Woking but thought they had equalised in the final moments only for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' effort to be ruled offside.

Johnson's side also missed a penalty and hit the bar as Jamar Loza's 37th-minute strike proved the difference.

"We scored a perfectly good goal," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"We were disappointed the referee didn't talk to the linesman and ask him why he put his flag up, the linesman just said 'offside', but there's no way it's offside.

"He believes Billy Waters has got a touch, he should have asked the referee because the referee would have seen that he didn't. And also after it had come off Connor at the near post, the ball went straight in off the post and not Billy.

"That would have taken it to penalties and maybe we would have still been in the competition.

"That's disappointing because we haven't been beaten fairly."

Johnson's side remain four points clear at the top of the National League, although second-placed Sutton United have three games in hand.

"People are going to feel sorry for us now and telling us we can concentrate on the league," he added.

"But we wanted to win this game, we wanted to do well in this competition and it's been taken away from us because of a bad decision.

"We might have lost on penalties, who knows, but we might not have done.

"I've asked the referee to have a look at the video and he promised me that he would get back to me if he's made a mistake and apologise."