McDonnell arrived at Forest last summer having joined from Irish Premiership side Glentoran

Northern Ireland youth international Jamie McDonnell has signed a three-year professional deal with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The highly-rated central midfielder, a product of the ClubNI programme, has impressed at the midlands club since making the switch from Glentoran last summer.

He penned the long term contract on his 17th birthday earlier this month, having produced a string of eye-catching performances for the club's under-18 side.

Having accelerated his development, McDonnell has been elevated into the U23 set-up under manager and former Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Reid.

Before making the move to the City Ground, McDonnell had attracted interest from FC Groningen, Sheffield United and Rangers.

"It feels like a big moment, as a child you always dream of becoming a professional footballer and moving to England has been a big change for me but I have adapted to it well and hopefully I can progress and get better," McDonnell told the club website.

"It has been a tough move for me physically as I am training all the time and I will be going home tired, whereas I was used to being fine before. It is a level up, technically and tactically, and the development you get here is unbelievable. I feel that I have progressed so much, physically and technically."