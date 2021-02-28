Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Foxes 'have to find a way' despite injuries - Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says winger Harvey Barnes needs surgery on a knee injury suffered in Sunday's defeat by Arsenal.

Barnes, 23, was carried off on a stretcher with his leg in a brace after 51 minutes, as the Foxes were beaten 3-1 at home by the Gunners.

The England international could now be out for at least six weeks, adding to Leicester's injury problems this term.

"I just spoke to the doctor. That'll be a huge blow for us," said Rodgers.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, Rodgers added: "It's not good news. He needs an operation. He'll be out for a minimum of six weeks. Part of the bone in his knee has come off, so he'll need it repaired.

"He's had niggles with it. We tried to recover him on Thursday but it's a bad one for him.

"It's been irritable and today it's made it worse. The consolation is it's not as long as it looked like. I'll know more on Monday."

The Foxes were already without the influential James Maddison, fellow midfielder Dennis Praet, forward Ayoze Perez and defenders Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan and James Justin before losing Barnes.

"It's been unfortunate but it's the uniqueness of the season. We haven't cried about it all season, we're not going to start now," Rodgers told BBC Match of the Day.

"We have to find a way with the players that we have. The players have been on a brilliant run over the course of the season. Twelve games to go, those influential players are out.

"The challenge is to find a way to keep going."