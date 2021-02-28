Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1GenoaGenoa0

Inter Milan v Genoa

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Perin
  • 5Goldaniga
  • 21RadovanovicSubstituted forOnguénéat 45'minutes
  • 2ZapataBooked at 18mins
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 24Melegoni
  • 65Rovella
  • 20StrootmanBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBehramiat 45'minutes
  • 99Czyborra
  • 37Pjaca
  • 9Scamacca

Substitutes

  • 4Criscito
  • 11Behrami
  • 16Zajc
  • 17Portanova
  • 19Pandev
  • 22Marchetti
  • 23Destro
  • 25Onguéné
  • 47Badelj
  • 55Masiello
  • 61Shomurodov
  • 77Zappacosta
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Jérôme Onguéné replaces Ivan Radovanovic.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Valon Behrami replaces Kevin Strootman.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

  8. Booking

    Kevin Strootman (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Strootman (Genoa).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Lennart Czyborra (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristián Zapata.

