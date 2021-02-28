Inter Milan v Genoa

Second Half begins Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 24Eriksen
- 14Perisic
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Genoa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Perin
- 5Goldaniga
- 21RadovanovicSubstituted forOnguénéat 45'minutes
- 2ZapataBooked at 18mins
- 18Ghiglione
- 24Melegoni
- 65Rovella
- 20StrootmanBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBehramiat 45'minutes
- 99Czyborra
- 37Pjaca
- 9Scamacca
Substitutes
- 4Criscito
- 11Behrami
- 16Zajc
- 17Portanova
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 25Onguéné
- 47Badelj
- 55Masiello
- 61Shomurodov
- 77Zappacosta
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Jérôme Onguéné replaces Ivan Radovanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Valon Behrami replaces Kevin Strootman.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Hand ball by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Booking
Kevin Strootman (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Genoa).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lennart Czyborra (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristián Zapata.