Manager Callum Davidson says he only enjoyed "the last 10 seconds" of St Johnstone's historic Scottish League Cup final win over Livingston.

But the 44-year-old is "over the moon" to have led the Perth side to the first League Cup triumph in their history in his first season as team boss.

Shaun Rooney's first-half headed goal was enough to secure the win.

"I enjoyed it when Shaun was going up the line with 10 second left - that's the only bit I enjoyed," Davidson said.

"I'm just gutted the fans aren't here to see us win this for the first time in 137 years I think it is, but that's just life at the moment and we'll just enjoy it and hopefully one day we can enjoy it with all the supporters back in Perth."

The win at a Hampden left empty by Covid-19 restrictions was the second time St Johnstone had beaten Livingston this month after a 2-1 success at Tony Macaroni Arena ended a 14-game unbeaten run under their new manager, David Martindale.

"Having beaten Livingston in the league, that gave us confidence that we can stand up to them and beat them," Davidson told BBC Scotland.

"You worry a little bit when you dominate the game and you get into the penalty box four or five times and you don't put the ball in the net.

"For me, it was just that fighting spirit. The boys have been magnificent."

Davidson paid tribute to the hard work of predecessor Tommy Wright, for whom he was assistant, and the backroom staff at McDiarmid Park - and thinks St Johnstone can build on their cup success.

"It's a young back three, Shaun Rooney is young as well," he said. "Shaun has scored more goals than I expected him to score, so I'm just glad he got on the end of that cross and got us the victory.

"It's not the largest squad, but every player I can trust. You look at Liam Craig and Callum Booth - they have been out the team but come in and play really well. Liam Craig, for his first cup final at 34 years old, tremendous."

'This can't define our season'

In the opposite dugout, Livingston manager David Martindale demanded his side do not allow the disappointment to derail their season.

The West Lothian side are fifth in the Premiership and still in the hunt for a European place.

"I don't think the occasion got to the boys. I'd rather give St Johnstone credit for how they pressed us and managed the game," said Martindale.

"I just told the boys to bottle up that feeling they have right now but I'm proud of them. You don't always get everything in life. This can't define our season. I will move on from this and try to secure top six as fast as we can. That's got to be the aim now."