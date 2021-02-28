Last updated on .From the section Football

Roeder's managerial break came as Gillingham player-manager in 1992

Former Watford, West Ham, Newcastle and Norwich boss Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long illness, the League Managers Association has announced.

Roeder, who was a defender during his playing days, began his managerial career with a spell in charge at Gillingham.

He was also a coach in the England set-up when Glenn Hoddle was manager.

The LMA said it was "very deeply saddened" at Roeder's death "after a long battle with a brain tumour".

Roeder began his playing career at Leyton Orient before going on to represent Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle, Watford and Gillingham.

"A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas," said LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson.

"Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

"Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn's family and friends."

Former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison played under Roeder at West Ham.

"I'll never ever forget when my dad was passing away," said Hutchison on social media. "The gaffa told me to get in my car to Newcastle and go see him quick.

"Glenn was on the phone with me for all five hours of my journey! Sleep well gaffa.

"My thoughts are with his family."

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Roeder was "a real football man who had a great career both on the field and in the dugout".

Norwich City said they were "deeply saddened" by Roeder's death and "the thoughts of everyone at the club are with Glenn's family and friends at this very sad time".

More to follow.