Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

Villarreal 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side move five points clear in Spain's La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid goal
Atletico Madrid have been Spanish champions 10 times in their history

Leaders Atletico Madrid moved five points clear at the top of La Liga by winning away at Villarreal.

Atletico, aiming to win the Spanish title for the first time since 2013-14, went ahead thanks to an own goal from Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza.

Joao Felix doubled their lead with a low strike in the second half.

The result leaves them five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and six ahead of Real Madrid, who Atletico host in a derby game on 7 March.

For Atletico, this was a return to form after they had gone three games without a win and were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

They have the best defensive record in La Liga with only 16 goals conceded in 24 matches, although this was their first clean sheet in 10 matches in all competitions.

Real will move above Barcelona and into second if they win at home against Real Sociedad on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Asenjo
  • 8Foyth
  • 3AlbiolBooked at 51mins
  • 4Torres
  • 24PedrazaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 60'minutes
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forBaenaat 71'minutes
  • 25CapoueSubstituted forCostaat 71'minutesBooked at 30mins
  • 5Parejo
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 7Moreno
  • 23Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forBaccaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 12Rabaseda Antolín
  • 13Rulli
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 21Costa
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño
  • 44Ratiu

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 18FelipeBooked at 35mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6Koke
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 14Llorente
  • 11LemarBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutes
  • 8SaúlBooked at 47mins
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forTorreiraat 83'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forKondogbiaat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).

  4. Post update

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  7. Post update

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaume Costa (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Baena with a headed pass following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Bacca with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth.

  15. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Torreira replaces Ángel Correa.

  18. Post update

    Álex Baena (Villarreal) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jaume Costa following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jaume Costa (Villarreal).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid24184247163158
2Barcelona25165455223353
3Real Madrid24164442192352
4Sevilla24153634181648
5Real Sociedad24118541202141
6Real Betis25123103338-539
7Villarreal2581343327637
8Granada2596103142-1133
9Levante2571173534132
10Ath Bilbao2486103428630
11Celta Vigo257993037-730
12Osasuna2577112333-1028
13Getafe2576122030-1027
14Valencia2569103035-527
15Cádiz2567122141-2025
16Eibar25410112028-822
17Real Valladolid25410112336-1322
18Alavés2557132039-1922
19Elche2449112136-1521
20Huesca25311112236-1420
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport