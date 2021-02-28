Italian Serie A
RomaRoma1AC MilanAC Milan2

Roma 1-2 AC Milan: Franck Kessie and Ante Rebic goals leave Milan four points behind Inter

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Franck Kessie
Franck Kessie's penalty was his ninth goal of the season in all competitions for AC Milan

AC Milan moved four points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan by beating Roma.

Franck Kessie put Milan ahead from the penalty spot after Roma's Federico Fazio fouled Davide Calabria.

But Roma's Jordan Veretout equalised with a fine finish from 18 yards out after five minutes of the second half.

However, after striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic went off to protect a groin injury, Milan scored the winner through Ante Rebic's shot on the turn following Alexis Saelemaekers' pass.

Milan will play Manchester United in the Europa League last 16 over two legs on 11 and 18 March in matches that would see Ibrahimovic, who spent a season and a half at Old Trafford, potentially feature against his former side.

The Swedish striker appeared to suffer a groin injury midway through the first half, but was still able to play until the 58th minute and was heavily involved.

Ibrahimovic, 39, has scored 14 Serie A goals this season and had numerous chances to add to that total but had a strike tipped over, another effort cleared off the line, a goal disallowed, he backheeled a chance wide and also headed over.

Milan's Simon Kjaer headed against the crossbar and Rebic and Saelemaekers had shots saved as the visitors dominated, before Kessie converted a penalty.

The referee had originally not given a spot-kick, but changed his mind after watching the incident on a pitchside monitor following a video assistant referee check.

Roma's ex-Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a goal disallowed and shot wide with only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to beat before Veretout made it 1-1, but Milan regained the lead again eight minutes later.

Second-placed Milan had failed to win in their past four games in all competitions and are aiming for their first league title since 2010-11.

Earlier on Sunday, Inter won 3-0 at home to Genoa with goals from former Manchester United trio Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian and Alexis Sanchez.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13López
  • 23Mancini
  • 4Cristante
  • 20FazioBooked at 41minsSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 62'minutes
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forDiawaraat 79'minutes
  • 14VillarSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 70'minutes
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 89mins
  • 77MkhitaryanBooked at 80mins
  • 21MayoralSubstituted forPedroat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Pedro
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 27Pastore
  • 31Pérez
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42Diawara
  • 83Mirante
  • 87Cerantola Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 85mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forMeitéat 83'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersBooked at 46minsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
  • 12RebicSubstituted forKrunicat 67'minutes
  • 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home18
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan24175260243656
2AC Milan24164447291852
3Juventus23137345202546
4Atalanta24137455312446
5Roma24135648371144
6Napoli23141849252443
7Lazio2413473832643
8Sassuolo239863734335
9Hellas Verona249873127435
10Sampdoria2493123336-330
11Bologna2477103237-528
12Udinese2477102633-728
13Genoa2468102636-1026
14Spezia2467113243-1125
15Fiorentina2467112536-1125
16Benevento2467112544-1925
17Torino2331193341-820
18Cagliari2446142641-1518
19Parma2429131947-2815
20Crotone2433182357-3412
View full Italian Serie A table

