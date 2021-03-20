Peter Lorimer: Leeds United's record goalscorer dies aged 74

Peter Lorimer
Peter Lorimer made his debut for Leeds aged just 15 in 1962

Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died aged 74, the club have announced.

The former Scotland international scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds over two spells spanning 23 years.

He won two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with Leeds under legendary manager Don Revie.

Leeds announced "with great sadness" that Lorimer had died on Saturday morning "following a long-term illness.

"Peter's contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family," read a statement.

"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on."

Lorimer also won 21 caps for Scotland and played in all three of their matches at the 1974 World Cup, scoring in the 2-0 win against Zaire.

In a statement on Twitter the Scottish FA said it was "are deeply saddened" at the news of Lorimer's death.

Lorimer became Leeds' youngest ever player when he made his debut against Southampton in September 1962 at the age of 15 years, 289 days.

As an attacking midfielder, he would go on to become a key member of Revie's team that became a dominant force in English football, winning the League Cup in 1968, the First Division in 1969 and 1974, the Charity Shield in 1969 and the FA Cup in 1972.

They also tasted European success with victory in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968 and 1971, as well as reaching the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final and the 1975 European Cup final.

He thought he had scored in the European Cup final, but his goal was controversially disallowed, and Leeds lost to Bayern Munich.

Many of Lorimer's goals were smashed into the net with such force he was given the nicknames 'Hotshot' and 'Lash' by the supporters.

He left Leeds in 1979 for spells with Toronto Blizzard, Vancouver Whitecaps and York City before returning to Elland Road in 1983 at the age of 37, when the club were in what was then the Second Division.

He scored a further 19 goals in 87 appearances to break the club's scoring record before moving to Whitby Town in 1985.

He retained his links with Leeds following his retirement as a player, serving as a director and a club ambassador.

He also worked as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, had a column in the Yorkshire Evening Post and wrote a column in the club's match day programme until as recently as last month's Premier League game against Aston Villa.

'A legend we all aspire to be like' - tributes

Current Leeds captain Liam Cooper paid tribute to Lorimer, tweeting: "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peter's family."

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas also wrote on Twitter: "After the high of last night, we learn of such sad news this morning. My thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this difficult time."

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted: "Another Legend left us. My prayers with the family - it has been an honour to meet you and host you at Elland Road, your home."

Comments

Join the conversation

512 comments

  • Comment posted by Marshy, today at 10:14

    Team rivalries aside for once - this is a true legend lost, another sad day.

    • Reply posted by andyp, today at 10:15

      andyp replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by pauldan, today at 10:18

    Love or loathe Revie's Leeds United but they had some fantastic players and Peter Lorimer was one of them. R.I.P Peter Lorimer

    • Reply posted by vert, today at 10:35

      vert replied:
      IN THEIR PRIME they were the best ever saints fan

  • Comment posted by McTavish, today at 10:15

    Great player. RIP, Peter.
    From a Man Utd fan.

    • Reply posted by boogeywoogey, today at 10:23

      boogeywoogey replied:
      Nobody cares what team you support.

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 10:11

    My idol growing up. RIP

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 10:23

      bobby smith replied:
      How can people downvote this

  • Comment posted by zookeepersboot, today at 10:13

    Another great from my childhood gone. A marvellous player who would easily have been a top player today.
    A very sad loss.

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 10:50

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      I bet the one person who downvoted this is really nice. I doubt anyone will have anything good to say about them when their time comes

  • Comment posted by rifengozd, today at 10:14

    The hardest shot in football and from distance. A real quality player in a great Leeds side. RIP PL you gave a lot to football.

    • Reply posted by zookeepersboot, today at 10:18

      zookeepersboot replied:
      And that was with the old, heavy leather balls.
      He would have burst todays balls with his kicking. A fantastic player.

  • Comment posted by Sid Vicious, today at 10:14

    So sad to hear this. Absolute legend for Leeds. I was lucky enough to see him play in the great Revie team in the 70's. Still is Leeds leading goal scorer. He also was a great ambassador for the club after he finished playing. RIP Peter.

  • Comment posted by Tim remembering Maine Rd, today at 10:12

    Shame. Remember him very well from the Seventies, hell of a shot and in a great team. RIP Peter L

    • Reply posted by moonraker225, today at 10:32

      moonraker225 replied:
      He could kick as hard and as accurately as Bobby Charlton. Class act.

  • Comment posted by Sinbad_The_Sailor, today at 10:16

    Life is unfair! You just want these real life superheroes to live forever. Very sad news.

  • Comment posted by Fenman, today at 10:25

    You should learn manners and respect Champs20. When I grew up I was taught that if you have nothing good to say for those who have passed away keep quiet. How dare you utter such bile about one of the best ever Scottish players who was part of a very good Leeds team. And I don't support Leeds but do recognise quality when I see it and you are anything but.

    • Reply posted by Werdna, today at 10:31

      Werdna replied:
      Champs 20 is the reason mist decency football fans despise man utd no class . Spiteful nasty breed not fit to pick the mud off Peter Lorimers boots. RIP Peter you brightened my childhood

  • Comment posted by BonkersBrexitBingo, today at 10:17

    Another great Scottish player of the 1970s passes

  • Comment posted by Jon728, today at 10:16

    He's the reason I started to follow Leeds back in the 70's! The man was and always will be a legend, RIP Hot Shot :o(

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 10:55

      Ian replied:
      Same for me.As a young Scot Leeds became my English team (and still are) because of the number of Scots who played for them.

  • Comment posted by Morgs5, today at 10:13

    90 miles an hour! Sad news rest in peace Hot shot.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 10:14

    My favourite player when I was growing up and another Leeds legend passes on. There have been too many in the last 12 months.

    RIP Peter Lorimer.

  • Comment posted by keithi, today at 10:22

    Im so please he saw Leeds back in the top division. He could really hit a football. Really sad day. Magnificent Player and Magnificent Supporters. A Man Utd fan.

  • Comment posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 10:14

    RIP Peter, the memories of those ferocious free kick's in the 70's will never be forgotten for us older guys.
    Arguably, one of the best assembled teams ever by Don Revie.

    • Reply posted by John Turkey, today at 10:21

      John Turkey replied:
      BRILLIANT player, and was not afraid to shoot from distance, a thing many player of today are afraid to do. RIP , the team of the 60's it was a joy to watch.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 10:19

    RIP Peter Lorimer. From a Sheff U fan.

  • Comment posted by clinchy, today at 10:19

    The hardest shot in football. RIP Peter, as kids a lot of us wanted to hit the ball as hard and true as you

    • Reply posted by Barry Bados, today at 10:27

      Barry Bados replied:
      I can fully relate to this post as a 10yr old in 1970, always shouted "Lorimer" when I scored a goal! RIP Peter and sincere condolences to your family.

  • Comment posted by Cats Eyes, today at 10:14

    Very sad to read this - he was a very fine player.

  • Comment posted by harry, today at 10:17

    Another Legend gone hope your partying in heaven with the other Leeds Legends

