Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager concerned about players going on international duty because of quarantine rules

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments150

It is a time where you cannot make everybody happy - Klopp concerned about travel for international duty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says players cannot be allowed to travel for March's international break if they have to quarantine when they return.

In the UK at present, anyone returning from coronavirus 'red list' countries is required to quarantine for 10 days.

Fifa says clubs can prevent players leaving if they need to quarantine for five days or more on their return.

"I understand the need of the different FA's but it is a time where you cannot make everybody happy," said Klopp.

"The players are paid by the clubs so that means we have to be the first priority. You cannot make everyone happy in this period of our lives.

"We are not 100% sure because it's not clear as some countries might change the venues where they play.

"You always have to wait until the last second pretty much because people need time to make decisions.

"I think everybody agrees that we cannot let the players go and come back and quarantine for 10 days in a hotel - that's not how we can do it."

Portugal, all of South America and parts of southern Africa are part of the UK's 'red list' of countries.

For Liverpool, that would impact players such as Brazil's Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino as well as Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

"We are concerned," said Klopp about players going on international duty. "All the things that happened from a virus point of view in the last few months was when someone had to leave the bubble.

"In England, it is all going in the right direction and looks positive and promising. Yes, we are concerned about these kind of things."

Comments

Join the conversation

150 comments

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 16:46

    Stupid to have international breaks in the middle of a pandemic.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:48

      bobby smith replied:
      The problem is they have to get the games on because the World Cup is next year

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 16:46

    Fully agree with Klopp on this, the international 'break' is completely unacceptable and unnecessary during a global pandemic.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:49

      bobby smith replied:
      Guess we should cancel World Cup 2022 then if the break is unnecessary

  • Comment posted by Claire, today at 16:56

    To all those suggesting this is just Klopp whining I think you'll find he was asked for his opinion on this by the journalist and he simply replied stating the facts! Pep raised similar concerns about the international break a few weeks ago but nobody thought he was whining?!?!

  • Comment posted by SelBee, today at 16:47

    In full agreement with Klopp. The players first allegiance is to the club as they are the employers and this is where they receive their livelihood from. Besides the virus problems, there is also the injuries concerns.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 16:51

      Dave replied:
      It is a bit silly, to have internationals during a pandemic. Especially with quarantine rules

  • Comment posted by 20 Titles Man United OK, today at 16:43

    Got to say he’s got a point. Nearing the end of the pandemic now anyway though 😷😷

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 16:46

      Danny replied:
      Not if unnessary travel (ie. football) is still allowed. Lockdown should be an actual lockdown.

      If people actually adhered to it then a Pandemic could be over in 2 werks. Yet here we are, a year later. People still just travelling around like idiots.

  • Comment posted by saamm, today at 17:04

    Is there even an argument against him on this? It's just plain logic

    • Reply posted by phil12, today at 17:10

      phil12 replied:
      You wouldn't think so, but prepare for a surprise

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 16:45

    Clubs pay the wages

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:08

      Celts replied:
      Considering the world cup itself has been delayed (until winter).

      Surely we can delay the qualifiers? Or just get rid of international friendlies which literally no-one cares about.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 16:45

    Just push the fixtures down the road to another time. There's a GLOBAL pandemic on. Covid doesn't adjust to our schedules, we need to adjust to what's possible right now. Common sense, folks.

  • Comment posted by Jones, today at 17:00

    Klopp is right.

    Madness playing these games at this time.

    We all know they do need to be played but now is not the time.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 16:44

    We can't have minimal fans in our own country but the players can jet off to high risk areas like Brazil and Portugal. Stupid.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:47

      bobby smith replied:
      They can’t travel to 30 red lists counties which some parts of Africa whole of South America and Portugal

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 17:04

    I'll always support England but, if push comes to shove, then it's club over county for me every time.

  • Comment posted by Chemical-Mix, today at 16:53

    Yep, i have to say i fully agree with him on this one. The interests of the paying party should take priority in times like this.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:11

      Celts replied:
      What's actually going to happen though? Cos I don't think FIFA are going to listen to him.

      So are we just going to have these qualifiers with:

      A) Players stay at home and the qualifiers become meaningless
      B) Players travel around the world then miss games for their club

      Either way it's looking like someone will be left unhappy.

  • Comment posted by Sandy2404, today at 17:03

    The whole thing is nonsense. International travel should be banned for everyone. Why should professional football be different?
    Go and talk to someone who's lost a friend or relative and ask them what they think about footballers being allowed to travel the world.
    Utter madness !!!!

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 16:51

    International friendlies? There is no justification for them at the moment. There is little justification for European club competitions this season even. Domestic competitions should have been sufficient.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:52

      bobby smith replied:
      There World Cup qualifiers get your facts right

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 16:49

    Put a halt on International travel.

    Ok let’s go ahead with the international break games and get players flying all around the world.

    Left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.

    European competitions are already a farce this season.

  • Comment posted by CaptainMoonlight, today at 16:47

    Three important games in one week coming up for England.

    H - San Marino
    A - Albania
    H - Poland

    I can't wait

    🤣

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:49

      bobby smith replied:
      Amazing hopefully double figures against Sam Marino

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 17:11

    Agree with Klopp. Probably better to cancel/postpone international fixtures. Unnecessary travel at this time is reckless and stupid.

  • Comment posted by Formby, today at 17:07

    is he just stating the obvious here? makes complete sense

    • Reply posted by Undies, today at 17:14

      Undies replied:
      And when was the last time the FA listening and did something sensible?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:06

    Have to agree with Jurgen Klopp on this occasion,maybe playing the qualifiers over a 2/3 period at the end of the season may help the leagues with the quarantine difficulties

  • Comment posted by Mic, today at 17:13

    Jurgen is spot on with his views, we have had so much 'bad luck' this season that allowing players to go into areas where they could conceivably catch the virus or need to isolate on their return would just about finish us off. We shouldn't have any international breaks whilst this pandemic continues, so cancel all these stupid games to keep everyone safe

    • Reply posted by Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band, today at 17:14

      Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band replied:
      Victim FC.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport