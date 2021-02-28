Former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert could be in line to take over as manager of the Glasgow club after leaving his job with Ipswich Town by mutual consent. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy says he has no regrets about staying as Neil Lennon's assistant despite an offer to follow Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City. (The National) external-link

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy is keen on signing Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes in the summer when the 31-year-old's contract runs out at Sheffield Wednesday. (The Sun) external-link

Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh has urged captain Scott Brown not to retire at the end of the season, stating that the 35-year-old midfielder remains one of the fittest players at the club as well as a major influence on and off the park. (Daily Record) external-link

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke thinks Kyle Lafferty, who has had 13 clubs, will look to end his nomadic existence and extend his stay at Rugby Park beyond the summer if the 33-year-old striker helps save their side from relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone wing-back Shaun Rooney dedicated his winning goal in Sunday's League Cup final to his late mother, Elizabeth, who died from cancer back in 2019, and suggested his Hampden triumph will have left his entire family in tears. (The Scotsman) external-link

Wing-back Shaun Rooney was delighted to have gone one better than his famous great-uncle, Benny, the former Greenock Morton and Partick Thistle manager, by scoring the winning goal for St Johnstone in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Livingston. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers are serious contenders to lift the Europa League trophy, according to the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer, which makes them the seventh most likely team to make the semi-finals out of the 16 teams remaining. (Daily Record) external-link

Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones, who scored his first goal for Sunderland on loan from Rangers at the weekend, says he is not "spitting my dummy out" after finding it hard to dislodge veteran former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady for a starting place. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull has dismissed former Neil Lennon's suggesting that the Glasgow side's players are "lacking bravery" this season as they are poised to fall short of a 10th consecutive league title. (The National) external-link