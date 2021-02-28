Last updated on .From the section European Football

Reporters were gathered outside Barcelona's offices as they were searched by police on Monday

Catalan police say they have made several arrests after searching the offices of Spanish side Barcelona.

The number of arrests made and the identity of those involved have not yet been confirmed.

The police operation was conducted on Monday after an investigation into financial issues at Barcelona.

The club's presidential elections take place on Sunday after their previous president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, announced his resignation in October.