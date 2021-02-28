Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Darren Moore joins Sheffield Wednesday after spending a year and a half with Doncaster

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore as their new manager.

Wednesday have been managerless since 28 December, when Tony Pulis was sacked after 10 matches at the helm with the club 23rd in the table.

Moore, 46, had been in charge of League One Doncaster since July 2019 and departs with them sixth despite a run of four defeats in five games.

Andy Butler, 37, has been named Rovers boss until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Luton Town on Saturday, their fourth successive loss, left them six points from safety.

Former Jamaica international defender Moore, who played for Doncaster, Bradford City, Portsmouth, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Barnsley and Burton Albion, took over as West Brom boss, initially on a caretaker basis, when they were in the Premier League in April 2018.

He could not save the club from relegation and was sacked by the Baggies in March 2019, when they were fourth in the Championship.

Moore will be in charge for Wednesday's Championship game against Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

Doncaster chairman David Blunt told the club website external-link he was "disappointed" Moore "has chosen to leave part way through what has been a season full of promise".

Blunt added: "We have made significant efforts to support Darren over the past 18 months and ensure he was able to build a team capable of challenging in the top six.

"This has included supporting him through the past two transfer windows despite the difficult financial circumstances.

"Our ambitions remain to achieve a top-six finish and we hope and expect that Andy will use this time to put himself in the prime position to secure the role on a permanent basis at the end of the season."

Assistant manager Jamie Smith has also left the club with immediate effect.