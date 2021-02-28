Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Chelsea academy graduate Josh McEachran only made 10 appearances for Birmingham during an injury-ravaged 16-month spell

MK Dons have signed former Chelsea, Brentford and Birmingham City midfielder Josh McEachran on a short-term contract.

The 28-year-old joins the League One side as a free agent, having been training with the Dons since leaving Birmingham in January following an injury-hit spell.

McEachran told the club website external-link he was thankful for the opportunity.

"I came here to keep fit but everyone has been fantastic with me," he added.

"I have been out for a little while now but this is the fittest and strongest I've felt for a long time."

Manager Russell Martin said: "Josh is an incredibly gifted player, with an outstanding passing range, and someone who is very suited to how we play.

"This is an exciting one of for us. He is a player who is entering into the peak of his career and can still be anything he wants to be.

"He's worked really hard to get into good shape and who knows where it will lead for us and him."

