World Cup 2030: UK and Republic of Ireland associations back UK government support for bid

Wembley Stadium will host the final of Euro 2020 in June 20201
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is the "right time" for the UK and Republic of Ireland to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The UK government will reportedly pledge £2.8m to kick-start the process in Wednesday's Budget.

The football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland say they are "delighted" with the government's commitment.

"We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030," Johnson said.

In an interview with the Sun, he added: external-link"I do think it's the right place. It's the home of football, it's the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.

"We want to see a bonanza of football in the years ahead."

A feasibility study will continue before the formal World Cup bidding process begins in 2022.

A joint-statement from the football associations of England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland read: "The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

"The FAs will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally opens the process in 2022.

"Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

"If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to Fifa and the wider global football community."

Johnson also told the newspaper the UK was prepared to host additional Euro 2020 games, after the government last week unveiled plans to end all restrictions on social contact in England by 21 June.

The Euros were postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and are now set to take place across 12 host cities this summer. It is understood that Uefa still intends the tournament to go ahead in this way.

Wembley will host seven games - including the final and semi-finals - of Euro 2020, while Glasgow and Dublin will also host games.

England is also hosting the postponed Women's European Championship in 2022.

The last major men's football tournament played in the UK was the 1996 European Championship, which England hosted 30 years after staging its only World Cup.

Recent and future World Cup hosts
2006: Germany2018: Russia
2010: South Africa2022: Qatar
2014: Brazil2026: US, Canada and Mexico

England failed with a bid - fronted by former captain David Beckham, Prince William and former prime minister David Cameron - to host the 2018 World Cup, which went to Russia.

World Cups from 2026 onwards will be contested by 48 team, beginning when the US, Canada and Mexico host the tournament.

A joint bid from Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay is expected for the 2030 competition, while Spain, Morocco and Portugal are also considering a joint bid.

Comments

Join the conversation

428 comments

  • Comment posted by Shawn, today at 08:35

    Like the 2018 bid this one will fail because we're not corrupt enough.

  • Comment posted by Argyle, today at 08:33

    The government should be more concerned with boycotting the World Cup given the human rights failures in Qatar following the corrupt award of the next competition to them. How can it be okay for hundreds of deaths building football stadiums

    • Reply posted by peterthe great, today at 08:39

      peterthe great replied:
      Could not agree more. Will the England team refuse to play as it seems slave Labour has been employed in the construction of stadia in Qatar.

  • Comment posted by Six Stars, today at 08:40

    If we host it, it'll probably make a profit, be well run, have full stadia, have no corruption, not use slave labour, and the Germans will probably win.

    We've got no chance of getting it...

    • Reply posted by Andy Morris, today at 08:51

      Andy Morris replied:
      No corruption? Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 08:25

    I wouldn't be surprised if the hosting of the 2030 World Cup is awarded to Saudi Arabia.

    • Reply posted by AggieRadwanskasHandbag, today at 08:50

      AggieRadwanskasHandbag replied:
      It will be China - the worst of the lot of them on human rights.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 08:09

    Believe it when I see it. Be great for the economy though

    • Reply posted by johnsie, today at 08:58

      johnsie replied:
      Great for existing fat cats. Some trickle down for normal people.

  • Comment posted by Karl, today at 08:38

    Didn't we bid before and FIFA chose Qatar?
    FIFA will probably give it to the Faroe Islands rather than us

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 08:40

      bobby smith replied:
      Impossible stadiums are to small

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 08:18

    Do we have the stadia? Yes
    Do we have infrastructure? Yes
    Do we have the right type of "envelope?"
    As with another poster.....
    I'll believe it when I see it

    • Reply posted by SeethingCyclist, today at 08:41

      SeethingCyclist replied:
      Do we have the infrastructure? Have you used our rail network?

  • Comment posted by tillthecopscomeknockin, today at 08:22

    Brown envelopes at the ready..

  • Comment posted by Squidlord, today at 08:40

    With anti-UK politics across the EU and the inherent c0rrupti0n in UEFA and FIFA, we've got as much chance of hosting it as Scotland have of winning it. My money is on it going to another stable and humanitarian country, maybe China, or N Korea - just follow the trail of br1b3s...

    • Reply posted by stu mallen, today at 08:46

      stu mallen replied:
      England isn’t the UK. You just made your argument against UK right there. Chances are there won’t be a UK in 2030 anyway.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 08:27

    Let's get domestic grass roots football up and running and on a long term sound footing

    • Reply posted by Woody, today at 08:39

      Woody replied:
      Exactly. FIFA and FA officials live lives of luxury, the top Pro players own ten Lamborghinis each, but as anyone involved in grass roots football will testify, it’s cash starved and dependent on donations from parents etc who aren’t from comfortable middle class backgrounds and can’t afford it.

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 08:44

    Are there actually any football fans on this thread?

    Of course we want the World Cup! We have some of the best stadiums in the World, the most enthusiastic fans and it is far easier to travel between games than almost any other country likely to be in the running.

    It will cost a fraction of the Olympics and we'll have a better chance of winning.

    What's not to like?

    • Reply posted by mc1805, today at 08:46

      mc1805 replied:
      Russian hooligans?

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 08:21

    "£2.8 million to kick-start the process"

    Move that decimal place and we might get started!

    Seriously though, would be incredible

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 08:44

      bobby smith replied:
      Yes your right

  • Comment posted by nicknack1, today at 08:35

    Excellent positive news!

  • Comment posted by Sparkledragon, today at 08:48

    Bread and circuses in the time of a pandemic. Always good to distract the masses with a headline.

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 09:21

      Simon replied:
      Again.. you realise this is for 2030? Not next week?

  • Comment posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 08:34

    Not a fan then? Pointless? The kids will love it!

  • Comment posted by ARB, today at 09:36

    Just read the sad news that legend Ian St John has died. R.I.P Ian.

  • Comment posted by putain de merde, today at 09:12

    Is this forum purely for those with a toxic opinion or is it open to those who have no axe to grind nor a cynical or political view to promote.

    • Reply posted by OtherDave, today at 09:14

      OtherDave replied:
      HYS is a day care centre for left wing activists.

  • Comment posted by Chemical-Mix, today at 09:09

    I'm sure the city of Dubai or Riyadh will make a "world-beating" bid that will win completely fairly in free and open elections, based purely on their commitment to the sport and footballing heritage.

  • Comment posted by RAMpageDCFC, today at 08:45

    Before I get too excited, I must remember the last time we bid to host the World Cup, our plans involved ignoring the amazing stadia we already have and building a 40,000 seater stadium in...Plymouth.

    I'm all for the WC, but not if it leaves community clubs with great tradition with soulless bowls to fill for generations to come.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 08:43

    The WC has no interest to me since Qatar were gifted the 2022 version.
    Time for the nations to boycott and arrange their own tournament.

