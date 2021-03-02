Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly, in action against Gothenburg, wants to emulate the feats of her senior team-mates

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor believes his side are good enough to win the Women's Champions League.

City face Italian side Fiorentina in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday (16:45 GMT).

"I believe we can win it, I think we're good enough to win it," Taylor said.

The club reached consecutive semi-finals in 2016-17 and 2017-18, falling to seven-time champions Lyon both times, and were knocked out by Atletico Madrid at this stage last season.

"We've seen over the years that Lyon have been really consistent in this competition and really dominated, so that's going to be difficult to change," Taylor added .

"There's a lot of really good teams still at this last-16 stage.

"Actually [winning the Champions League] is the hard part. I think in cup competitions, you don't really tend to get any second chances."

The Sky Blues cruised into the last 16 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Gothenburg, while Fiorentina defeated Slavia Prague 3-2 over two legs.

Fiorentina, who were last season's Serie A runners-up, have struggled against English opposition in recent seasons, losing 6-0 on aggregate to Arsenal last year.

City's squad includes England international forward Chloe Kelly, who joined from Everton last summer and wants to emulate her team-mates in winning major honours.

"We were sat at the dinner table the other night talking about Sam (Mewis) winning the World Cup and Lucy (Bronze) winning the Champions League," Kelly said.

"Hearing those stories is very exciting for me as a young player. It just makes me even hungrier to do that.

"To see those experiences that they've come through and see them just telling the story with a smile on their face is very exciting and something that we all want to do as a team."