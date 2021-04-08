Lou Macari enjoyed success north and south of the border and made an impact at international level before pursing a career in management.

The midfielder won medals with Celtic and Manchester United and was part of Scotland's 1978 World Cup squad.

Here, the former Celtic and Stoke City manager makes his best team-mates selection.

Goalkeeper - Ronnie Simpson

A goalkeeper who came from nowhere. Nobody knew a great deal about him. We called him 'The Cat' because he could pounce. Ronnie was more than reliable, fantastic.

Defenders - Danny McGrain, Billy McNeill, Martin Buchan

Danny McGrain was non-stop. If you talk about lasting 90 minutes, Danny could've lasted 90 hours. He was so fit. He was a machine at right-back.

Billy McNeil was a leader. Caesar as we called him, and that's the best description I can give. He was a presence on and off the pitch. He was my captain and the one that we relied on.

Martin was probably the most dedicated player I had ever met. Meticulous off the pitch, tried to be the same on the pitch. He was a silky centre-half. He wasn't overly aggressive. Mr Perfect we used to call him.

Midfielders - Jimmy Johnstone, David Hay, Bobby Lennox, George Best

There are no defenders nowadays who could handle either Jimmy Johnstone or George Best. They would just annihilate them. Both those players would have had problems of very physical opposition week in, week out.

George Best was a wizard, could beat players for fun. He could beat you four or five times if he had to, and could score goals. An unbelievable player. You couldn't get the ball off Jimmy. Every team was terrified of him. Two players that I'll never ever see the likes of again.

David Hay was a machine. We were all exceptionally fit but Davie was a freak. We could all play five games a week, but Davie could play seven. He was as strong as an ox. If you got in his way, he would just sweep you aside.

Bobby Lennox could carry the ball from midfield to high up the pitch. No problem to him.

Forwards - Bobby Charlton, Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law

Bobby Charlton, Sir Bob. His enthusiasm was quite incredible. We used to start training at 10:30, he would be out there at 10:15. Finish at 12:00, he'd still be out there at 12:30. This was towards the end of his career. Anywhere we went in the world, they would ask about Bobby Charlton.

I played with Denis when I first played with Scotland. He would advise me to tackle the centre-halves before they tackled you - don't get knocked around. Denis could look after himself.