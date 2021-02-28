Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has been readmitted to hospital as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

The 56-year-old spent 33 days in hospital after being admitted with Covid-19 symptoms on 15 January.

He has since been working from home, managing the club by phone and Zoom calls after being released from Bristol Royal Infirmary earlier this month.

Assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has been taking daily charge of the League One side in Cotterill's absence.

